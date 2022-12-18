Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $267.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

