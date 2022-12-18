Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

