Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

