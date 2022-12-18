Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 26,298 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NYSE NEM opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.