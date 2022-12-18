Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,674 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

