Advisory Resource Group Sells 103 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

