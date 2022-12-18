Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.