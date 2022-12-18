Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

