Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.48. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,340,272 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

