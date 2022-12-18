Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.48. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,340,272 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
