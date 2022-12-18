Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

