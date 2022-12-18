Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.54 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

