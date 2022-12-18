Albert D Mason Inc. Buys New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after buying an additional 243,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 710,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 770,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.72 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

