Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.79 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

