Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in DLH were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DLHC stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

