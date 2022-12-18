Albert D Mason Inc. Has $669,000 Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.11% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.