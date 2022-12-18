Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

ET stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

