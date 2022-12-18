Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,123.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

