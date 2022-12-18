Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.