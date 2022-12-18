American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,597,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,568,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.