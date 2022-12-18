Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $46,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,932,000 after purchasing an additional 363,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,287,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 541.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 192,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Amphenol by 478.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 217,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

