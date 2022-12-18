Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

