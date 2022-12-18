Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

