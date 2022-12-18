Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Ashland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ashland by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ASH opened at $106.21 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

