Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 2,525 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

