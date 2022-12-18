Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $37,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.92. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.