Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,629 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMBC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

