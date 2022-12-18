AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AN opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,370 shares of company stock worth $71,483,271 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

