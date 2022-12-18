Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.89

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.89 and traded as low as $42.91. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 1,123 shares trading hands.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.