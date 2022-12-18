Benjamin Ore Buys 12,823 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Ore acquired 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $10,001.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

