Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.29

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.29 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.93). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.93), with a volume of 28,122 shares traded.

Biome Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.83. The company has a market cap of £2.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

