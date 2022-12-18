BitShares One Day Volume Hits $1.63 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005009 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007776 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,777,386 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

