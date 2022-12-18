Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.