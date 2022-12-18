Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.