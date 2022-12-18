Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Allstate by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.7% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

