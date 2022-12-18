Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $300,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,577,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,613,000 after purchasing an additional 743,613 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $69.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.