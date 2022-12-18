Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88.

