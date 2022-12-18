Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $123,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,197,000 after acquiring an additional 616,595 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

