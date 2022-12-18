Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $209,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

