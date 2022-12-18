Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

