Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $464,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 608.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

