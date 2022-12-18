Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

