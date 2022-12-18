Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.