Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 5,376 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.