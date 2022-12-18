Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $75,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $181,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000.

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

