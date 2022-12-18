Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $182.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.