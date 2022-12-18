Bremer Bank National Association Buys 1,045 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,137 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTTR stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

