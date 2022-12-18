Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

