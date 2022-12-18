Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.77 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

