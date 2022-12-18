Bremer Bank National Association Has $224,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average of $156.06. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

