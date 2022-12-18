Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,533 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

